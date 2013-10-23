LAST CHANCE: Here Are Five Reasons You Don't Want To Miss Startup On Thursday

Cool companies like Bustle, Upworthy, General Assemb.ly, betaworks, and Tinder will convene this Thursday, Oct. 24, at Business Insider’s fifth-annual

Startupconference on entrepreneurship in New York City.

You should drop everything and reserve a ticket if you want to:

Learn how to run seven startups at once like John Borthwick or how to ride your monster growth into an exit like Dan Porter

Shock your way to success like Lulu, Rap Genius, and Down (formerly Bang With Friends), which are seeing huge results while (from?) shocking the public. Learn what challenges they face, from getting kicked out of the app store to accusations of sexism.

Gain inspiration and helpful contacts: We’ve partnered with General Assemb.ly to run “Startup University.” Choose three classes from a schedule packed with 15 great choices and you’ll soak up business lessons from industry leaders.

Nail a live pitch: One entrepreneur will have the chance to pitch his or her business to three venture capitalists onstage. He’ll have just 60 seconds to make his best elevator pitch and get feedback in realtime.

Pick the right investments: Hear from Bijan Sabat, who was an early investor in Twitter, Tumblr, and OMGPop.

Buy your tickets now before they sell out!

If you’re interested in joining the Startup community by sponsoring, contact [email protected]

