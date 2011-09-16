5 Reasons Nintendo Will Never Develop For The iPhone

Photo: Flickr

These days, it seems like everyone has an opinion on whether Nintendo should develop games for the App Store and Facebook.Financial analysts, for example, feel the big N should go right ahead, even if it means a dramatic shift in philosophy.



The same can be said of investors, who want nothing to do with the 3DS, despite this week’s press conference where Nintendo rolled out a highly ambitious lineup of potential hits for 2012.

The result? A five per cent drop in its stock price. Never thought Luigi’s Mansion 2 would elicit such hostility.

Taking all of this into account, Mario and Co. will probably never abandon its current business model for the following reasons…

It’ll drive the company’s fans bonkers

Diehard Nintendo fans love things the way they are, and support the company no matter what under the given circumstances. Switching to iPhone and iPad would make them furious. Granted, the publisher’s “core” audience was not chiefly responsible for the Wii blowing past Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but Nintendo still cannot afford to lose it.

It’s a sign of weakness

Nintendo’s president, Satoru Iwata, openly admitted that the company would make profits on smart phone games. That’s obvious, given the publisher’s history and pedigree, but there are other things to consider, chiefly Nintendo’s pride. Moving to phones/Facebook would reveal cracks in the armour, a white flag of sorts that concedes the video game war.

In the grand scheme of things, bringing games to the iPhone may be the smart decision, but right now, Nintendo’s too consumed with doing business independently without Apple getting in the way.

It would signal the end of Nintendo’s handheld dominance

The day Nintendo makes games for the iPhone is the same day it leaves the portable hardware business. Makes sense, right? After all, who in their right mind would buy a 3DS if they can purchase the games on the phone he or she already owns? It would create this weird schism that didn’t work with Game Boy Micro/DS, and won’t work here, either.

It would have too much competition

Can you imagine one quality Nintendo game floating within a sea of App Store garbage? On the console and handheld side, the company only has a handful of third parties to deal with, and at the end of the day, more consumers will buy the next Mario over Resident Evil and Metal Gear.

On the App Store, the publisher has too many indie developers fighting for revenue, literally thousands, in addition to those same third parties. Anyone that knows anything about Nintendo understands that the Japanese based publisher does business on its own terms.

It would potentially make less profits

Most companies struggle to sell iPhone and iPad games for $5.99, much less $9.99. Although Nintendo stands to have more success in this area, you can kiss $34.99 goodbye. There’s no way the App Store community, used to forking over a buck per download, will go for such an outlandish price, even if the game’s up to par. Bottom line, they can find something comparable for significantly less.

