5 Reasons Investors Are Pushing Goldman To New Post-Lawsuit Lows

The general market has pulled back (though the Dow remains positive courtesy of Caterpillar’s strong performance in Asia).
Highlighting the squishy action is Goldman Sachs, which is now down 3%, near lows of the day, and new post-lawsuit lows.
Perhaps investors are wonder what, possibly, could propel the stock higher.
Here are some reasons to sell.
- There isn’t likely to be a favourable resolution to the lawsuit anytime soon.
- Nobody knows how tomorrow’s big hearings are going to go. It could be ugly if politicians get nasty.
- Earnings are over, so that’s all priced in
- and the interest rate environment can’t possibly get better.
- Oh, and there’s this big bill being debated as we speak, and at looks like, quite possibly, derivative reform will be real.
