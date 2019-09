No one questions whether sharing news or photos with friends and family is a fad, and when people get together to socialize, they often play games — from bridge to charades to Trivial Pursuit. As one of the largest social gathering spots on the Web, Facebook is no different. Here are five reasons Facebook games are not a fad.



Continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.