Five Really Cool Tech Tips I Learned From Pinterest

Photo: Business Insider
Like everyone else these days, I’ve developed a pretty good Pinterest addiction. One day I stumbled on a pin that showed me an amazing Google image search trick.Made me wonder what other tech tricks Pinterest has to teach me. Plenty — which meant I spent a few hours clicking through pins.
I’ve boiled down my five favourites to share with you — including the Google image search tip. (By the way, you can find me on Pinterest here)
If you see an image on Pinterest or on a web site and you'd like to use it, you typically have to get permission first.
So here's a Google trick for finding who owns the image, courtesy of Pinner Hey Jude and The Graphics Fairy.
- Fire up Google.com.
- Click on 'Images' on the top bar.
- Drag and drop any image from another Website onto the Google Image search page.
This graphic on the best times to use Twitter and Facebook comes courtesy of Pinner Meagan Bechtel and SocialTimes.com.
The best time to Tweet is 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT. That's when the highest percentage of retweets happen.
The best time to post something on Facebook for maximum sharing is noon or after 7 p.m. or anytime Saturday.
If your house is like ours, you have more computers than you do people.
When my daughter's laptop needed to be shipped back to Dell for service, she was forced to use one of our old Windows computers. After several attempts, we did finally remember the password to it. But if we didn't, this trick would have saved us, courtesy of Pinner Max Brackett and MakeUseOf.com.
Short version: Set up a password recovery boot disk in advance and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password without a recovery boot disk, you're going to have to use a password cracker like Ophcrack.
This is an awesome tip for taking great photos of really small stuff with your cell phone camera. Or you can use it for macro closeups. It comes from Pinner Nancy Norman.
Use a magnifying glass under your cell phone's camera lens.
