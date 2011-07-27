FIVE QUESTIONS: Will The "Jihad Against Islam" Come To The U.S.?

Pretty much everyone, from right-wing bloggers to the director of a Norwegian peace research institute, assumed that last Friday’s attacks in Norway were the work of Islamic jihadists. That it turned out to have been perpetrated by a right-wing Christian nationalist has led to much introspection and questioning.



The Southern Poverty Law centre, founded as a small civil rights firm in 1971, has been studying right-wing extremism for decades. They issue regular reports on the prevalence of hate groups in the United States and the underestimated threat they pose to national security.

The SPLC’s Research Director, Heidi Beirich, spoke to Business Insider today about America’s extreme right-wing.

1. The most recent instalment of Intelligence Report, the magazine published by the Southern Poverty Law centre, had a cover story with the headline, “Jihad Against Islam.” Do you think that accurately describes what happened last week in Norway? Could something similar happen in the United States?

Sadly, our report has turned out to be prescient. We are very concerned whenever a particular population group, in this case Muslims, is singled out for demonization. In the U.S., increased demonization of Latinos over the last decade has led to increasing levels of hate violence against that population. It is not surprising that the anti-Muslim hysteria that broke out last Summer when the Park 51 project became a flashpoint would eventually lead to violence against Muslims. Many of the anti-Muslim ideologues who influenced the Oslo shooter—Pam Geller and Robert Spencer in particular—became well-known during those protests. Their hatred of Muslims spread to Norway and influenced Brievik’s views.

As to whether it could happen here, we’ve already had a lot of violence against populations demonized by the radical right, the Holocaust Memorial Museum shooting in 2009 being an obvious example. In fact, the Southern Poverty Law centre has documented some 100 terrorist plots since the McVeigh bombing in 1995. So, yes, these things can happen here. You hope beyond hope that they won’t.

2. Has the anti-Muslim backlash been as vicious in the U.S. as in Europe? Does the fact that most immigration to the U.S. is Hispanic and not Muslim draw some of the xenophobia away from Muslims here?

Xenophobia in the U.S. has mostly been directed against Latinos, because they make up the largest part of America’s immigrants. That’s different in Europe where “immigrant” has come to be equated with “Muslim” based on the origin of the bulk of their immigrants. But in the last year, the backlash here has been quite vicious and prominent conservatives have taken up the anti-Muslim charge. Perhaps this horrible tragedy will cause some of those folks to rethink their demonizing of America’s Muslims.

3. Has the U.S. national security apparatus focused too exclusively on the threat posed by Islamic extremism and not enough on the threat posed by right-wing domestic extremists?

In a nutshell, yes. During the Bush Administration, the FBI was on record saying that the biggest domestic terrorist threat was from eco-terrorists. They were very reluctant to take on right-wing extremism as a serious threat. Sadly, under the Obama Administration, we know that the Department of Homeland Security walked away from this part of their mission after a conservative firestorm greeted a report they released in 2009 warning of possible right-wing terrorism. The Southern Poverty Law centre is very concerned about this situation and we have written to DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano asking that she reconsider the department’s priorities.

4. What domestic groups in the U.S. pose the greatest threats to U.S. national security?

If you look at the list we compiled of 100 terrorist plots since the Oklahoma City bombing, the majority were perpetrated by persons with radical antigovernment or racist views. That is the domestic terrorist threat we face in addition to homegrown Islamic extremists and foreign-born Islamic extremists. We also have documented 1,002 hate groups in the U.S. In 2010. They are of various kinds: neo-Nazi, white nationalist, KKK, black separatist, etc. In particular, when it comes to terrorism, we are very concerned with neo-Nazis. A neo-Nazi was involved in the 2009 shooting attack against the Holocaust Memorial Museum. That same year, law enforcement found that a neo-Nazi in Maine was building a dirty bomb, which would have been frightening if it had come to pass. Timothy McVeigh was influenced by a neo-Nazi race-war novel, on which he modelled his attack.

There are other sectors of the hate movement that are of concern as well. Eric Rudolf, the 1996 Olympic bomber, was an adherent of Christian Identity, an anti-Semitic and racist “religion.” And then there are the hardcore antigovernment types, like the recently-arrested members of the Hutaree militia, who allegedly planned to assassinate police officers.

5. Some in the right-wing media (Fox News, for instance) have criticised how people have labelled the Norway suspect as right-wing and Christian, arguing that he is nothing more than an isolated maniac. WorldNetDaily went so far as to allege that the whole thing was a vast, left-wing conspiracy aimed at discrediting right-wing critics of multiculturalism. Do you think extremist violence—whether Muslim, Christian, or secular—is more attributable to ideology or to mental health? And what policy implications does that distinction have?

In some cases, people who perpetrate this kind of violence do have mental health problems (witness Tucson shooter Jared Lee Loughner). But ideology is a powerful thing—witness the rise of communism or fascism. It’s pure folly to act as those beliefs having nothing to do with violence. Breivik made it very clear in his surprisingly well-written, though obviously absurd and scary, manifesto that he was acting on information that he gleaned from anti-Muslim websites like those of Geller and Spencer. I doubt that conservatives who are making these claims would be willing to say that the 9/11 attackers committed the violence they did simply because they were crazy. They would say they were under the sway of Al Qaeda’s ideology, a dangerous ideology that needs to be countered. That of course is true. It’s also true that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

