5 Unanswered Questions From The Whitney Houston 911 Call

TMZ obtained the 911 call placed after Whitney Houston‘s body was found in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel in February.The nearly minute-long, non-graphic tape consists of the discussion between a security staffer at the hotel and a 911 dispatcher.



But after listening to the recording, we’re left with more questions than answers.

1. Why did security from the Beverly Hilton call 911?

According to Houston’s autopsy report, the singer was discovered by her personal assistant after a brief trip down the street to Neiman Marcus. After returning to the room at approximately 5:36 p.m., as stated in the report, a 911 call wasn’t made for another seven minutes at 5:43 p.m—and it wasn’t even by the person who found Houston.

The coroner’s report says the assistant called Houston’s bodyguard and then Beverly Hills security to call 911. Why not place the call herself after finding Houston face down in a bathtub, unresponsive? Why wait?

2. Did the security man know she was calling in about Whitney Houston?

When the personal assistant called down about an unresponsive woman possibly falling in a bathtub, she could have omitted to name the 46-year-old singer. The security person initially stumbles over the room number. Security employees at the hotel should have known what room Houston was staying in.

3. Was Whitney Houston alive at the time of the 911 call?

The security woman seems unclear as to whether Houston is breathing or even conscious for the duration of the call.

4. Why did the people in Whitney Houston’s room continue hanging up on security?

The caller mentions security was on its way to Houston’s room. When hearing the singer may not be breathing, the 911 dispatcher wants to talk someone through CPR; however, the caller says this is impossible because the people in the room continue hanging up.

Why were the people in the room delaying the arrival of security and paramedics? This leads us to our final question:

5. Were there more drugs in Houston’s room than announced prior to security arriving?

The initial coroner’s report listed the singer’s official cause of death as accidental drowning despite finding cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Flexeril and Benedryl in her system.

According to Houston’s 42-page coroner’s report, the singer’s hotel room was filled with open alcohol containers, dozens of empty blister packs of Benedryl, Midol and Mucinex strewn across the room, not to mention a “white powdery substance” found in the bathroom. No marijuana was found.

