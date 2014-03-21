Five Planes Are Searching The Southern Ocean For The Missing Jet Today

Alex Heber
Royal Australian Air Force service members search for the missing aircraft in the Southern Indian Ocean (Photo: supplied)

Five aircraft will be involved in today’s search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight off the coast of Western Australia.

A Royal Australian Air Force P-3 Orion departed for the search area about which is about 2,500 kilometres south-west of Perth at around 9.15am AEDST this morning.

The remoteness of the location means the planes will only have about two hours of search time in the region.

A civilian Gulfstream jet and a second RAAF P-3 Orion are also en route to the search region, leaving at around 11am.

The third RAAF P-3 Orion is expected to be wheels up at 1pm today, and the US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft will depart at approximately 4pm.

One merchant vessel is currently in the search area, and a second is expected to arrive tonight.

Releasing today’s search map the Australian Maritime Safety Authority says a 50,000 kilometre area has already been searched.

