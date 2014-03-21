Five Planes Are Searching The Southern Ocean For The Missing Jet Today

Royal Australian Air Force service members search for the missing aircraft in the Southern Indian Ocean (Photo: supplied)

Five aircraft will be involved in today’s search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight off the coast of Western Australia.

A Royal Australian Air Force P-3 Orion departed for the search area about which is about 2,500 kilometres south-west of Perth at around 9.15am AEDST this morning.

The remoteness of the location means the planes will only have about two hours of search time in the region.

A civilian Gulfstream jet and a second RAAF P-3 Orion are also en route to the search region, leaving at around 11am.

The third RAAF P-3 Orion is expected to be wheels up at 1pm today, and the US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft will depart at approximately 4pm.

One merchant vessel is currently in the search area, and a second is expected to arrive tonight.

Releasing today’s search map the Australian Maritime Safety Authority says a 50,000 kilometre area has already been searched.

