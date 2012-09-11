These Are The Five Places On Earth You Are The Most Likely To Get Attacked By Pirates

John Nelson over at his IDV Solutions blog has been playing around with pirate data lately and just put up this awesome infographic of the five places you are most likely to get attacked by pirates. He used data from the Maritime Safety Information database from 2001 to the present.



His data show you should avoid these areas especially during the Spring and Autumn and during the mid-week.

Photo: John Nelson, IDV Solutions

See more of Nelson’s graphics:

