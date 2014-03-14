Five Oscar Inspired Coffees Shots Which Will Give You A Boost

Barista-come-artist Michael Breach has immortalised this year’s Oscar winners and nominees one coffee at a time.
Breach’s latte art is gaining notoriety all over the web with some 32,000 Instagram followers he is being dubbed the ‘barista to the stars’.
Here are some of his Oscar-themed handy work.
Aussie actress Cate Blanchett took out the Best Actress award at the 2014 Oscars for her performance in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine.
Leonardo DiCaprio
The movie Gravity dominated the Oscars, taking home a whopping seven awards including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.
The gold statue Hollywood clamors for inscribed in coffee, marking 86 years of the awards.
There’s plenty more Latte art here.
