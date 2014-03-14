Five Oscar Inspired Coffees Shots Which Will Give You A Boost

Barista-come-artist Michael Breach has immortalised this year’s Oscar winners and nominees one coffee at a time.

Breach’s latte art is gaining notoriety all over the web with some 32,000 Instagram followers he is being dubbed the ‘barista to the stars’.

Here are some of his Oscar-themed handy work.

Cate Blanchett Aussie actress Cate Blanchett took out the Best Actress award at the 2014 Oscars for her performance in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine. While DiCaprio missed out on an Oscar this year after being nominated for his performance in The Wolf of Wall Street he still got his portrait drawn into a cup of coffee. Leonardo DiCaprio Gravity The movie Gravity dominated the Oscars, taking home a whopping seven awards including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. Oscar himself The gold statue Hollywood clamors for inscribed in coffee, marking 86 years of the awards. Barista pays tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman The Academy paid tribute to the Oscar winning actor who died in February at this year's awards' ceremony.

There’s plenty more Latte art here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.