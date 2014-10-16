Five NRL Clubs Busted For Salary Cap Breaches: Titans Lose 4 Points In 2015

Scott Prince. Photo: Matt Roberts/Getty

The Gold Coast Titans have been fined $300,000 and have lost four competition points after an investigation by the NRL Integrity Unity found the club guilty of salary cap breaches.

The fine, which could have been $75,000 more, was softened by the NRL judiciary because the club had self-reported the breach and co-operated fully with the investigation.

The breach surrounds payments made to former Titans player Scott Prince, who received a higher salary than the club lodged with the NRL.

Should the Titans experience any further salary cap breaches over the next two years the suspended fine and points will be given.

The Roosters, Knights, Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers have also been hit with fines totalling more than $90,000 for similar but less serious offences.

NRL General Manager of Integrity, Nick Weeks, said all clubs are now on notice.

“If clubs breach the salary cap in the future they will face heavy penalties, including the loss of competition points.”

Here are the penalties for salary cap breaches in 2013, listed by NRL.com:

Sea Eagles ($6,000 – overspend breach)

Knights ($35,519 – overspend breach)

Roosters ($40,000 – comprised of $20,000 fine and $20,000 suspended for two years. The penalty relates to a lack of substantive notes of negotiation)

Tigers ($9,326 – NYC overspend)

NRL.com has more.

