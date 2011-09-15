Five MUST-READ Data Points on the IPO Market

Even though 21 US companies pulled their IPOs in August, according to data from Renaissance Capital, the IPO pipeline has reached record levels. More than 200 companies have filed to go public, and despite the hiccup last month, there’s anticipation of celebratory opening bells ringing in the future.

So, how can you gauge the health of the IPO market right now? Take a look at the five important points below:

1. 90-six US companies have gone public this year, compared to 87 at the same point in 2010 and 31 in 2008.

2. The US IPO pipeline has more than 200 deals in it – and it’s the first time in a decade that the pipeline has pushed through this threshold. We’ve peaked this year at 205 filings and currently sit at 202!

3. 40-six companies have withdrawn their IPOs this year, close to half of them in August. Renaissance Capital also notes that, of the 46, ‘many were weak issuers and 10 were acquired’.

4. IPO filings outnumber pricing, according to Renaissance Capital at a ratio of 2:1, indicating that there is movement at both the front and back of the pipeline.

5. 90 filings came in the second quarter of 2011 – the best quarter in close to four years. And, it more than doubles the historical 10-year average of 41.

Source: Renaissance Capital

