Five must-know retail trends in mobile and social marketing

Growth in smartphone and social media usage is setting the basis for all types of retail marketing trends. In a new report from BI Intelligence, we’ll look at individual trends within mobile and social media.

Some of the trends analysed in the report, include:

US consumers are spending the majority of their time in shopping apps rather than mobile shopping websites , according to comScore. In response, Apple recently launched a new category in its App Store called “Shopping,” which makes it easier for users to find retailers’ apps. Creating a dedicated section for retail apps is a huge benefit for brands that are looking to boost mobile app engagement, as searching the App Store is the No. 1 way users discover new apps.

Many beacon programs went mainstream during the holidays this year. The rise of mobile shopping apps has served as a proxy for proximity-based marketing systems such as beacons. Usage of shopping apps on tablets and smartphones increased 174% in 2014 — more than any other app category, according to app analytics company Flurry. Merchant adoption during such a critical time of the year for retail shows just how useful the devices are proving themselves to be.

The full report also looks at:

Mobile commerce growth

The types of brands and retailers benefiting from beacon usage

How Facebook is driving social commerce actions

The resurgence of affiliate marketing

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

