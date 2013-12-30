Five Marketing Trends You Need To Budget For In 2014

As 2014 grows closer, it’s time to take a look at where you should be investing your marketing budget for the next year.

Via Sydney startup DesignCrowd, here are five trends you need to budget for with the world growing more digital by the day.

Visually Innovative & Branded Content With Google’s crackdown with recent algorithms like Penguin, businesses have been forced to take another look at their content strategies. In 2014, content will need to become more visually interesting and innovative; visual content like videos, images, infographics and images are taking over text-based deliverables like blogs and articles. Partnering with graphic designers, video producers, photographers and other providers sooner rather than later is a great way to get ahead and ensure you’re ready to “content compete” in the coming year.

Real-Time Marketing Both social media and the flood of mobile devices have revolutionised the concept of real-time marketing and timely message delivering. Oreo obviously got it right with its “you can still dunk in the dark” tweet when a blackout occurred during the American super bowl. The brand received 15,000 re-tweets, 8,000 new followers and upped its Instagram interaction significantly. What businesses can learn from this wildly successful cookie campaign is that being prepared to leverage marketing opportunities like this and deliver punchy, relevant messages at the right time in 2014 is going to be critical.

Pay-Per-Click Advertising Ever since Google removed specific search data from Google Analytics and changed its service to “Not Provided”, many businesses have found themselves left a little in the search dark (with data for only the top 2,000 searches, for the past 90 days). As a result, many have turned towards PPC advertising to both fuel their marketing campaigns and stay on top of their search terms, allowing them to continue segmenting their audience based on key terms and search behaviour. In 2014, quality PPC will become a huge trend, with Social Times predicting that PPC marketers will increase their budgets by 72% in 2014. This means lots of opportunity for you to ride the wave if you invest right and run your campaign properly and determine how your PPC campaign will fit in with your overall strategy.

Short-form Social Media Engagement “Consumers who engage with brands via social media demonstrate a deeper emotional commitment to those brands and spend 20 to 40 percent more than other customers,” writes Ann Hadley from Entrepreneur.com. Social media can work miracles for your brand, from driving your web traffic and conversions to creating long-term loyalty. Many are predicting that Twitter will dominate over Facebook in 2014, particularly as real-time marketing becomes more significant. Investing in your social media presence on short-form platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Vine and YouTube will be crucial.