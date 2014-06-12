This Tool Will Judge Your Personality Based On Your Facebook Account

Five Labs Five Labs’ analysis of my personality.

To what extent can you judge a person by their newsfeed? It may not be a perfect representation of someone’s true personality, but a company called Five Labs is giving it a shot.

They created a tool that searches through Facebook users’ posts to analyse their personality. They’re applying a method that is based on a University of Pennsylvania study which looks at the Big Five personality traits in modern psychology: extroversion, openness, neuroticism, conscientiousness, and agreeableness.

Anyone can try out their tool for free, so I decided to give it a whirl.

According to Five Labs, I am solitary, easy going, sensitive, consistent, and analytical. Or at least on Facebook, that is. I got a score of 13% for extroversion, 49% for agreeableness, 28% for conscientiousness, 61% for neuroticism, and 48% for openness. And this is all based on the 887 words I have posted on Facebook.

And to be completely honest, it seems like a pretty accurate analysis to me. I’m definitely not the most extroverted person out there and I tend to be pretty consistent and analytic. I’d like to think of myself as a little more agreeable, conscientious, and open, but I guess you’d have to ask my friends and family about that.

Once I learned about the “true me” I was portraying on Facebook, I was able to compare my personality to my Facebook friends’ and some public figures’ personalities.

To my dismay, my shape didn’t really match any of the public figures’. Marissa Mayer and I are 36% similar — apparently she’s a lot more agreeable and conscientious than I am. Mark Zuckerberg and I are 50% similar — he is way more open than I am. And then Sheryl Sandberg and I are 36% similar — she’s a lot more extroverted.

Here’s me and Marissa.

Here’s me and Zuck.

Here’s me and Sheryl.

