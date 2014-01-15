Five Important Features Of Congress' New Spending Bill

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Senate Appropriations Chair Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.) worked hard with her counterpart, Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), to get the spending bill done quickly.

House and Senate negotiators came to an agreement on a $US1.1 trillion spending bill last night.

The bill includes $US573 billion for defence spending when overseas contingency funds are included and $US525 billion for non-defence discretionary spending.

The bill runs more than 1,500 pages and sets out funding measures for programs all across the government.

It took a month of hard work by appropriators and their aides to draft the entire thing.

Even with all of that, it won’t quite be ready by the time the current continuing resolution expires so the House will take up a three-day CR today.

Here are five key features of the bill:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.