Five International Airports With Bizarre Attractions To Help You Pass The Time

Spending time in the airport isn’t exactly the most glorious part of travel. Missed connections, delayed flights, and expensive food (of which often isn’t even good), can leave much to be desired.However, around the world, air travel is becoming more interesting, thanks to airports adding unique, and sometimes strange, attractions to help you pass the time or just stop for a moment to take a photo.



We found just a few of the world’s most unique airport attractions.

Traditional Korean Cultural Experience Zone at Incheon International Airport

Museums and airports just don’t seem to go together, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at Incheon International Airport. If there’s one airport you wouldn’t mind getting stuck at, this is probably it. In cooperation with the National Museum of Korea, this Korean museum showcases a historic exhibition, with artwork, artifacts, and information about Korea. It’s no Metropolitan Museum of Art, but not a bad way to pass some time when you’re waiting for a flight.

Rijksmuseum at Amsterdam Airport

The Amsterdam Airport is another example of an airport tapping into the culture of its local area. The Rijksmuseum is small, featuring a small collection of permanent paintings from Dutch artists. However, our favourite part is the temporary exhibits that change frequently, so that each time you go through the Amsterdam Airport, you might see something different.

Koi Pond and Gardens at Singapore Changi International Airport

While you don’t typically think “nature” when walking from termial to terminal, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Singapore Changi International Airport. Feels more like walking through a park, than through an airport, with a Koi Pond and several different gardens, including the Butterfly Garden, which has nearly 50 different species of butterflies.

Aquarium at Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver International Airport may take the cake as the best airport to be stuck in. The 30,000 gallon tank hosts nearly 1,000 different marine species, adding new animals on a frequent basis. Some of the marine life on display includes rockfish, jellyfish, and starfish. A trip to Vancouver should include checking out this unique airport attraction.

Charity Box for Especially Difficult Children at Noi Bai International Airport

No seriously, and we didn’t get this from The Onion. There really is a charity box at Noi Bai International Airport. Not to mention, there’a lot of bills in it! Where that money goes is beyond us, but nonetheless, it’s a fun spot to stop for a couple minutes to take a photo when visiting Hanoi.

