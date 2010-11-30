Five Important Things You Should Know About The WikiLeaks Dump

As promised WikiLeaks released its latest document dump, which this time around contain a slew of confidential diplomatic cables that the New York Times has described as a “a secret chronicle of the United States’ relations with the world in an age of war and terrorism.”
The documents are set to be slowly released over the next week, ostensibly to give the three newspapers who have the documents in their possession — NYT, Guardian, and Der Spiegel — time to fully vet the information. However, considering the same papers have reportedly had this information at their disposal for months it’s likely they are gunning for maximum exposure (read: traffic).
It's definitely entertaining, and it's making for some great headlines, but it may not be as earth shattering as some would like you to think. The Telegraph thinks it's probably more embarrassing than anything else:
The WikiLeaks story is great fun. The embarrassment of others always is. But however much the Guardian, the New York Times and Julian Assange assure us that this represents a shattering blow to every assumption we hold about foreign relations, the fact remains that it's a collection of little substance that will do nothing to reshape geo-politics. The Saudis would like someone to whack Iran? No kidding. Afghanistan is run by crooks? Really? Hillary Clinton would like to know a lot more about the diplomats she is negotiating against? You surprise me. The Russian government may have links to organised crime? Pass the smelling salts, Petunia. The Americans are secretly whacking al-Qaeda operatives in Yemen? What, you thought the Yemenis were doing it? Muammar Qaddafi has a full time, pneumatic Ukrainian 'nurse'? Nice one.
New York Congressman Peter King, who has a history of, er, sometimes overstating matters thinks WikiLeaks should be classified as a terrorist organisation.
The incoming chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee says WikiLeaks should be officially designated as a terrorist organisation.
Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), the panel's next head, asked the Obama administration today to 'determine whether WikiLeaks could be designated a foreign terrorist organisation,' putting the group in the same company as Al Qaeda and Aum Shinrikyo, the Japanese cult that released deadly sarin gas on the Tokyo subway.
Senator Joe Leiberman, meanwhile, wants the U.S. to shut WikiLeaks down.
I also urge the Obama Administration -- both on its own and in cooperation with other responsible governments around the world -- to use all legal means necessary to shut down WikiLeaks before it can do more damage by releasing additional cables.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.