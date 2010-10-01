Five Ideas Google Thinks Will Change The World

Google has finally announced the winners of Project 10^100, a $10 million grant-funding competition that began more than two years ago. Out of 150,000 submissions, four non-profit organisations and one for-profit company were chosen for having the best ideas to solve a global issue. The winners were selected by Google personnel, and the general public via polling. Here are the five organisations that will receive a portion of the $10 million fund.

Idea: Make educational content available online for free Khan Academy is a non-profit organisation with the mission to make quality education accessible and affordable for everyone. The site's founder and namesake, Salman Khan is a New Orleans native who holds three advanced degrees from MIT and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Bill Gate's has endorsed Khan Academy repeatedly, and speaks about using it with his kids. ---

Funding: $2,000,000 Source: Google Idea: Enhance science and engineering education FIRST is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to inspire young people in the fields of science and technology. They offer mentor-based programs where students experience working side-by-side with professional engineers and scientists. ---

Funding: $3,000,000 Source: Google Idea: Provide quality education to African students African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) is another non-profit organisation with the vision of increasing student engagement in maths and science. The AIMS centre is unique however, as its primary focus is on graduate-level education in Africa. ---

Funding: $2,000,000 Source: Google Idea: Make government more transparent Public.Resource.Org is a non-profit organisation dedicated to making public domain documents readily accessible to the public at large. Google's contribution will fund the Law.Gov initiative which publishes primary legal materials over the Internet. ---

Funding: $2,000,000 Source: Google Idea: Drive innovation in public transport Shweeb combined monorail technology with the infrastructure of a recumbent bicycle to develop their aerodynamic transportation pod. The concept provides individuals with an efficient, high-speed, and environmentally-friendly vehicle for urban settings. Shweeb is a for-profit company; however, Google will not profit financially from this investment. ---

Funding: $1,000,000 Source: Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.