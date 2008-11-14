Five Hedge Fund Billionaires Facing Waxman, Congress

Today, America, you’ll meet the newest villains.



We kind of feel sorry for these guys. They will be paraded out in front of the Coliseum crowd that is the angry public watching on TV as the new fall guys. We can only imagine the frantic preparations with their publicists right now. One wrong sentence and the world has a new catchphrase for greed.

ABC News: A Capitol Hill witness table will become Billionaire’s Row on Thursday, when five of the nation’s top hedge fund managers appear to answer lawmakers’ questions.

Among other topics, the five investment chiefs slated to appear before the House Oversight and Government Reform committee can expect to be asked about their regal remuneration – each reportedly earned over $1 billion last year.

Collectively, the five men — John Alfred Paulson of Paulson & Co., George Soros of Soros Fund Management, James Simons of Renaissance Technologies, Philip A. Falcone of Harbinger Capital Partners, or Kenneth C. Griffin of Citadel Investment Group – reportedly manage roughly $120 billion. None could be reached for comment.

