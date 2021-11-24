We compared an average meal from Five Guys in the US and the UK, and our NYC-based reporter got the better deal

They each ordered a little fry, which is the chain’s smallest option for potatoes.

Though they ordered the smallest size fries, Five Guys is known for giving diners an extra scoop for every order. So it wasn’t surprising that there was a pile of fries dancing loosely in the grease-soaked paper bag.

Right off the bat, both Rachel and Maria noticed a color difference between the UK and US fry orders. Maria’s were a much lighter shade of yellow and had less of the crispy potato skin visible.

Maria’s fry order, when measured without the cup they came in, weighed 180 grams, and the longest fry out of the batch was 4 1/2 inches — though fry length likely just depends on the season as the chain’s potatoes are sourced from farms around the country.

The average fry was around 1/4-inch thick, Maria reported. Rachel noted that each fry in her order was 1/2-inch thick.

Given the wait time between picking up the order and eating it, neither reporter was surprised that they were cold. However, when Maria bit into hers, she did notice the mashed potato bits on the inside were slightly colder than the crisp outside. Rachel noticed the same.

Rachel also noted a deep flavor from the frying oil that Maria didn’t seem to have. They thought it was indicative of the difference in coloring and what that meant for how long each batch of fries had been cooked. (Five Guys is known for cooking its boardwalk-style fries twice in order to get the perfect potato.)

Overall, our UK reporter found the fries were still salty, crispy, and greasy even without being fresh — so much so that she needed to wash them down with a sip of her shake.