I went to Five Guys for the first time. The milkshakes and fries were tasty but not worth the money – and the drinks machines were surprisingly tricky to use.

Grace Dean
Five Guys drinks machine
My drink overflowed. Joe Molander
  • I went to Five Guys for the first time to see what its burgers, fries, and milkshakes are like.
  • I thought the milkshake tasted better than the burger, which I found a bit bland.
  • The fries portions were massive and the free refills were fun.
I’ve heard a lot about Five Guys burgers over the years – and I wanted to try one for myself.
Five Guys Newcastle
Five Guys opened its first restaurant in the UK in 2013, and now has more than 100 here. I went to my nearest one in Newcastle, northern England.
Five Guys Newcastle
The menu contained largely what I expected, though I was surprised there weren’t more meat-free choices.
Five Guys Newcastle
I ordered a cheeseburger, fries, refillable soda, and milkshake. It came to £21.65 (around $US30 ($AU41)), which I thought was a bit pricey for a casual meal.
Five Guys rece
While I waited for my food to cook, I decided to pour a drink at the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine using the cup I was given when I placed my order.
Five Guys drinks machine
I loved being able to customize my drink, though it took me a while to figure out how to pour it. I had to ask my friend who told me that you had to press the silver button. I had thought it would be a button on the touch screen.
Five Guys drinks machine
Using the machine was fun …
Five Guys drinks machine
… but I got a bit distracted posing for photos …
Five Guys drinks machine
… and my drink overflowed.
Five Guys drinks machine
It took about eight minutes for my food to be ready.
Five Guys food
There were tables downstairs, too, but I took my food upstairs to tuck in.
Five Guys Newcastle
Here’s what I got.
Five Guys food
I opted for a regular portion of the Five Guys-style fries. When I placed the order, the server told me that it’s usually enough to feed two or three people. The fries overflowed the cup they were served in …
Five Guys fries
These are all the ones that couldn’t fit in the cup.
Five Guys fries
Five Guys seemed really proud of their fries …
Five Guys fries
… and had bags of potatoes, as well as containers of peanut oil, throughout the store.
Five Guys fries
I’d never tried fries cooked in peanut oil before but to be honest, I couldn’t taste the difference.
Five Guys fries
I went for the Heinz Five Guys Mayonnaise to dip them in.
Five Guys fries
The fries were yummy and had the perfect amount of salt on them. The portion was massive though, and I only ate around a third of them.
Five Guys fries
Then I moved onto the cheeseburger.
Five Guys burger
The toppings were free, which I thought was great, though the more expensive ones – cheese and bacon – meant you had to upgrade your order to a different burger. I ordered mine with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and grilled mushroom.
Five Guys burger
The burger was pretty big with its double patty, and I was excited to tuck in.
Five Guys burger
The burger was nice but it somehow tasted a bit bland. I think this was down to my choice of filling. If I’d opted for gherkins or mustard, it may have had more flavor.
Five Guys burger
It was super oily, too. This is how greasy my hands were after having just three bites.
Five Guys burger
There was a lot of mayonnaise in the burger, which made it a bit sickly – especially because I had mayonnaise with my fries, too.
Five Guys burger
I also couldn’t notice any mushroom in the burger.
Five Guys burger
The burger was good and I ate the whole lot – but for £8.25 ($US11.45 ($AU16)) it was nothing special.
Five Guys burger
After this, I decided to grab another drink. There were two more Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.
Five Guys Newcastle
The machine said you could pour your drink using your phone, which I thought sounded fun.
Five Guys drinks machine
I opened the camera on my phone and tried to scan the QR code on screen …
Five Guys drinks machine
… but after nothing happened, I realized you needed to manually type in the URL, which was displayed under the QR code.
Five Guys drinks machine
This takes you to a website where you can actually scan the QR code.
Five Guys drinks machine
You selected your drink on the website, like you do on the machine, and then hold down a button to pour the drink.
Five Guys drinks machine
It would have been better if there were clearer instructions but pouring my drink by phone was fun.
Five Guys drinks machine
Then I moved onto the milkshake.
Five Guys milkshake
Newcastle’s Five Guys is particularly famous for its milkshakes because one was thrown at Nigel Farage, then leader of the Brexit Party, when he visited the city in May 2019.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has what is thought to have been a milkshake thrown over him as he visits Northumberland Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne during a whistle stop UK tour on May 20, 2019 in Newcastle Upon Tyne
Farage’s attacker went for a salted caramel and banana shake but I opted for Biscoff, banana, and peanut butter.
Five Guys milkshake
The milkshake was super yummy and definitely my favorite part of the meal. However, the peanut butter was definitely the dominant flavor. I got a few lumps of yummy Biscoff spread, but it wasn’t until the final sips that I could taste any banana.
Five Guys milkshake
At £5.25 ($US7.30 ($AU10)), it was a lot for a shake. I thought it was worth it because I wanted a flavor combination that you don’t often find. Having unlimited toppings for one set price is great, but if you wanted a plain strawberry or banana shake, I thought it wouldn’t be worth the money.
Five Guys milkshake
Even though Five Guys is a huge global chain with nearly 1,700 restaurants …
Five Guys Newcastle
… the Newcastle location had touches that still made it feel local, like two boards of children’s drawings.
Five Guys Newcastle
I had to add one myself, of course.
Five Guys Newcastle
I liked how I didn’t have to pay extra to dine in – but I would have maybe been annoyed if I ordered the food for takeout and still paid the same as sit-in customers.
Five Guys Newcastle
Overall, the food tasted good …
Five Guys food
… but I felt like I was paying restaurant prices for fast-food service. It took nearly 10 minutes for the food to be ready, too, which isn’t great if you’re in a rush.
Five Guys Newcastle
Going to Five Guys made a fun change, but I’m not sure I’ll be racing back there any time soon – apart from maybe for a milkshake to treat myself.
Five Guys Newcastle