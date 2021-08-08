I went to Five Guys for the first time. The milkshakes and fries were tasty but not worth the money – and the drinks machines were surprisingly tricky to use.

I’ve heard a lot about Five Guys burgers over the years – and I wanted to try one for myself.

Five Guys opened its first restaurant in the UK in 2013, and now has more than 100 here. I went to my nearest one in Newcastle, northern England.

The menu contained largely what I expected, though I was surprised there weren’t more meat-free choices.

I ordered a cheeseburger, fries, refillable soda, and milkshake. It came to £21.65 (around $US30 ($AU41)), which I thought was a bit pricey for a casual meal.

While I waited for my food to cook, I decided to pour a drink at the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine using the cup I was given when I placed my order.

I loved being able to customize my drink, though it took me a while to figure out how to pour it. I had to ask my friend who told me that you had to press the silver button. I had thought it would be a button on the touch screen.

Using the machine was fun …

… but I got a bit distracted posing for photos …

… and my drink overflowed.

It took about eight minutes for my food to be ready.

There were tables downstairs, too, but I took my food upstairs to tuck in.

Here’s what I got.

I opted for a regular portion of the Five Guys-style fries. When I placed the order, the server told me that it’s usually enough to feed two or three people. The fries overflowed the cup they were served in …

These are all the ones that couldn’t fit in the cup.

Five Guys seemed really proud of their fries …

… and had bags of potatoes, as well as containers of peanut oil, throughout the store.

I’d never tried fries cooked in peanut oil before but to be honest, I couldn’t taste the difference.

I went for the Heinz Five Guys Mayonnaise to dip them in.

The fries were yummy and had the perfect amount of salt on them. The portion was massive though, and I only ate around a third of them.

Then I moved onto the cheeseburger.

The toppings were free, which I thought was great, though the more expensive ones – cheese and bacon – meant you had to upgrade your order to a different burger. I ordered mine with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and grilled mushroom.

The burger was pretty big with its double patty, and I was excited to tuck in.

The burger was nice but it somehow tasted a bit bland. I think this was down to my choice of filling. If I’d opted for gherkins or mustard, it may have had more flavor.

It was super oily, too. This is how greasy my hands were after having just three bites.

There was a lot of mayonnaise in the burger, which made it a bit sickly – especially because I had mayonnaise with my fries, too.

I also couldn’t notice any mushroom in the burger.

The burger was good and I ate the whole lot – but for £8.25 ($US11.45 ($AU16)) it was nothing special.

After this, I decided to grab another drink. There were two more Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.

The machine said you could pour your drink using your phone, which I thought sounded fun.

I opened the camera on my phone and tried to scan the QR code on screen …

… but after nothing happened, I realized you needed to manually type in the URL, which was displayed under the QR code.

This takes you to a website where you can actually scan the QR code.

You selected your drink on the website, like you do on the machine, and then hold down a button to pour the drink.

It would have been better if there were clearer instructions but pouring my drink by phone was fun.

Then I moved onto the milkshake.

Newcastle’s Five Guys is particularly famous for its milkshakes because one was thrown at Nigel Farage, then leader of the Brexit Party, when he visited the city in May 2019. Source: Insider

Farage’s attacker went for a salted caramel and banana shake but I opted for Biscoff, banana, and peanut butter. Source: BBC

The milkshake was super yummy and definitely my favorite part of the meal. However, the peanut butter was definitely the dominant flavor. I got a few lumps of yummy Biscoff spread, but it wasn’t until the final sips that I could taste any banana.

At £5.25 ($US7.30 ($AU10)), it was a lot for a shake. I thought it was worth it because I wanted a flavor combination that you don’t often find. Having unlimited toppings for one set price is great, but if you wanted a plain strawberry or banana shake, I thought it wouldn’t be worth the money.

Even though Five Guys is a huge global chain with nearly 1,700 restaurants … Site: Five Guys

… the Newcastle location had touches that still made it feel local, like two boards of children’s drawings.

I had to add one myself, of course.

I liked how I didn’t have to pay extra to dine in – but I would have maybe been annoyed if I ordered the food for takeout and still paid the same as sit-in customers.

Overall, the food tasted good …

… but I felt like I was paying restaurant prices for fast-food service. It took nearly 10 minutes for the food to be ready, too, which isn’t great if you’re in a rush.