I tried Five Guys’ special ‘All The Way’ burger, and I liked it way more than the chain’s classic hamburger

Five Guys’ “All The Way” burger comes with five toppings and three sauces.

Ordering your burger “All The Way” means it includes lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled mushrooms, along with ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

It was actually my dad who first told me about the “All The Way” burger. When I recruited him to go on this Five Guys taste test with me, he said a coworker had recommended that we try this special order as well.

In my research, I saw that “All The Way” is actually described as Five Guys’ “standard” for toppings, which surprised me. There wasn’t an “All The Way” option that I could order online, so I had to manually select all of the toppings to try it out.