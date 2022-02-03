I tried Five Guys’ special ‘All The Way’ burger, and I liked it way more than the chain’s classic hamburger

- I went to Five Guys for the first time and compared a classic hamburger to its “All The Way” burger.
- “All The Way” includes lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, plus three condiments.
- My “All The Way” burger had more flavor than the classic hamburger, which was dry and unmemorable.
It wasn’t until I began reading fellow Insider food reporter Rachel Askinasi’s extensive coverage of Five Guys that I realized there was another East Coast-based fast food chain with a very loyal fan base. And as a huge burger lover, I knew I had to see what all the hype was about.
Since it was my first time I decided to sample most of the options, but there was one special variation I was most excited to try. It was the one I didn’t even know existed. The one that was barely legible on the menu.
The one that promised to go “All The Way.”
It was actually my dad who first told me about the “All The Way” burger. When I recruited him to go on this Five Guys taste test with me, he said a coworker had recommended that we try this special order as well.
In my research, I saw that “All The Way” is actually described as Five Guys’ “standard” for toppings, which surprised me. There wasn’t an “All The Way” option that I could order online, so I had to manually select all of the toppings to try it out.
But for the purposes of this story, and to keep it simple, I’m going to focus just on the classic burger versus the “All The Way.”
Askinasi observed Five Guys employees working in teams of two for each burger. One focused on cooking the perfect patty, while the other loaded the buns with toppings and condiments. Dry items were placed on the top bun, while wet items sat below the beef on the bottom bun.
The buns, by the way, are made from Five Guys’ special bread recipe. Amy Cryzter — the director of training at the Five Guys that Askinasi visited — told her that the chain also teaches its employees a special technique to make sure the buns are perfectly toasted. Askinasi wrote that “employees are encouraged to softly place the palm of their hand on the top. If it feels warm, the bread is likely toasted enough. If it’s still cold, chances are it needs more time.”
It all sounded pretty fantastic to me. But what did I actually think of the Five Guys hamburger?
“We want our burgers leaking,” he said. “So when you bite into it, it will be satisfying.”
But reader, I unfortunately had the opposite experience. My hamburger definitely wasn’t leaking, and it wasn’t very juicy. The patty didn’t give me much flavor, and tasted nearly well-done to me. And I was disappointed to see that the sesame bun was already pretty soggy in the five-minute ride home from my local Five Guys. I yearned for the soft, plump buns I was used to at In-N-Out.
I also didn’t love how the onion was chopped into small pieces and hidden underneath those two mammoth patties, rather than adding to the flavor. The veggies felt like an afterthought and, overall, my burger just didn’t taste as fresh to me as the ones I’m used to getting at In-N-Out.
At the end of the day, I believe a great burger should excite you. And Five Guys’ “All The Way” burger definitely accomplishes that.
There’s definitely another Five Guys trip on the agenda, but next time I’ll just go “All The Way” instead.
