I tried Five Guys’ special ‘All The Way’ burger, and I liked it way more than the chain’s classic hamburger

I was super excited by the number of options on Five Guys’ menu. But there was one burger in particular I knew I had to try.

Unlike In-N-Out, which has just three burgers on its very spare menu, Five Guys has eight different versions of the classic fast-food menu item — and that’s not even counting the 15 toppings that are available at no charge, or the hot dogs and sandwiches you can order as well.

Since it was my first time I decided to sample most of the options, but there was one special variation I was most excited to try. It was the one I didn’t even know existed. The one that was barely legible on the menu.

The one that promised to go “All The Way.”