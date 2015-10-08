Five great podcasts that take you inside Silicon Valley's best minds

Andrew Redington/ Getty.

If you want to get into the mind of the tech industry, and understand why Twitter launched Moments, or why Marco Arment shut down his number 1 ad-blocking app, you can’t beat hearing from the people and analysts themselves.

So in no particular order, here are five of the best podcasts for getting inside the mind of Silicon Valley.

Exponent Ben Thompson's website, Stratechery, has become a must-read for people who care about the business of tech. And his podcast with James Allworth on business and tech strategy have just made his insights even easier to consume. a16z Andreessen Horowitz is one of the most respected Venture Capital firms in Silicon Valley. Their a16z podcast featuring stars like Chris Dixon and Benedict Evans, and brings an interesting analysis to tech topics you were probably already talking about. The Talk Show The Talk Show is billed as the 'directors commentary' of John Gruber's popular tech blog, Daring Fireball. It can be a little hit and miss, and it isn't published regularly, but guests like Rene Ritchie and Marco Arment are some of the most interesting in the business. Dorm Room Tycoon Dorm Room Tycoon features straight interviews with well-known figures from technology and beyond. It has been going for a couple of years now, so it's well worth checking out the back-catalogue. The Tim Ferriss Show The Tim Ferriss show isn't purely a tech or business podcast, but Ferriss has great connections and chemistry with tech industry leaders. A great starting point is his chat with venture capitalist Chris Sacca from May this year.

