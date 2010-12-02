Here Are The Five Things You Missed On Cable TV Last Night

Last night’s cable TV highlights…because we’re all busy.
- Chris Matthews wants Pat Buchanan to defend Sarah Palin’s ‘womanhood and greatness.’
- Rachel Maddow says the Pentagon report “unequivocally ends” DADT, and then slams some GOP-ers.
- Colbert notes the similarity between Wikileaks and Jesus…as only he can.
- Bill O’Reilly investigate whether…Muslims are trying to impose Sharia law in Oklahoma.
- The hills (and the Von Trapp children) are still alive on Joy Behar.
Start watching below.
Leave the woman alone! 'For Heaven's sake, we don't want another Goldwater-Rockefeller battle where we tear the party apart before we get to the convention.' That said, Pat Buchanan is not yet convinced she has the depth.
Rachel Maddow, long a harsh advocate for DADT, celebrates yesterday's Pentagon study release -- 'harassment and discrimination are not OK' -- before excoriating all the GOP members who oppose the repeal of it.
Who could forget the Christmas break when Jesus was born.
The Colbert Report Mon - Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c WikiLeaks Document Dump - James Rubin www.colbertnation.com Colbert Report Full Episodes 2010 Election March to Keep Fear Alive
This is a favourite topic (and sadly, a real fear) among certain slices of the far right.
