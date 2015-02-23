Five Gold Coast Titans players have been charged with possession and supply of cocaine

Greg Bird during last year’s Four Nations Final. Photo: Getty Images

The Gold Coast Titans NRL team has no major sponsor, no official training venue and now five key players are facing drugs charges relating to the possession and supply of cocaine.

The Queensland Crime Commission (QCCC) charged Titans five-eighth Greg Bird with two counts of supplying cocaine, while teammate and fellow representative player Dave Taylor was charged with one count of possession and one count of supplying cocaine.

The two men will be stood down by the Titans, joining teammates Beau Falloon, Jamie Dowling and Kalifa Faifai Loa, already embroiled in the drug scandal.

The Crime Commission said the men were “identified contacting the [drug] syndicate and arranging for the supply of cocaine to friends and colleagues between August 2014 and December 2014.”

Dowling and Falloon are both facing charges of supplying cocaine.

The Courier Mail reports investigators gathered evidence against the individuals from surveillance of the Titans’ end of season booze cruise, intercepted telephone conversations between players and a team member’s buck’s party.

Titans chief executive Graham Annesley said the club had “had enough” of the scandal and believes no other Gold Coast player would be implicated.

“My information is this is the last of it from our club’s perspective,” he said. “I can’t give you a guarantee about an outcome.”

“We’ve had enough. We are all over it. The players that aren’t involved in this are over it. We want some clear air. We want the opportunity to show the potential this club has.”

Former Gold Coast Titans player Joe Vickery was also charged and faces seven counts of supplying cocaine.

It was revealed on Friday that Queensland Reds rugby union star Karmichael Hunt was also charged by the QCCC in relation to cocaine supply.

Bird was dropped as captain in December after he was caught urinating in public during his wedding celebrations in Byron Bay.

Bird, Taylor, Faifai Loa and Vickery are all due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 9.

This isn’t the first time the Titans have had to face drug-related controversies. Prop Luke Douglas was among the 17 past and present Cronulla Sharks players handed one-year backdated bans by ASADA in August following an investigation into supplement programs.

