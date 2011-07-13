The Only Thing You Need To Know About FOX's Glenn Beck Replacement 'The Five'

FOX debuted its temporary 5pm Glenn Beck replacement The Five last night.



And here’s the only thing you need to know one thing about it:

Until FOX comes to its senses and gives the entire hour over to Red Eye’s Greg Gutfeld, currently part of the rotating cast of hosts, there’s really no reason to watch what is essentially a watered down afternoon version of FOX’s insidious morning show Fox & Friends.

Gutfeld is fun, smart, punchy and not predictable. In short, everything the rest of the panel is not.

Alas, it seems unlikely that, having not done so off the bat, FOX will give the hour to Gutfeld.

Not because he wouldn’t do well with it — much like Beck, Red Eye boasts huge ratings in a strange (3am) time slot. But because it seems likely they are holding it for Megyn Kelly‘s return from maternity leave, which will presumably happen (not soon enough) sometime early this fall.

Until then, The Five appears to be FOX’s attempt to keep the spot fresh without having media people compare it to Beck’s blockbuster performance. Regardless, it’s a mostly painful way to spend an hour.

video.foxnews.com

