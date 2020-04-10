Foster kittens went on a field trip to an empty aquarium and couldn't get enough of all the fish they met

Georgia Aquarium Five adorable foster kittens got to explore Georgia Aquarium after it had to close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And with names like Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin, the cute kitties fit right in.

The kittens from Atlanta Humane Society were especially fascinated by the tropical fish and one of the aquarium’s divers.

Their visit comes after two foster puppies named Carmel and Odie got to explore the aquarium.

First came the penguins, then came the puppies. Now it’s the kittens’ turn to explore.

Georgia Aquarium Atlanta Humane Society brought the adorable kittens to the aquarium.

Georgia Aquarium The kittens fit right in.

Georgia Aquarium teamed up with Atlanta Humane Society to give the kittens a fun day full of adventure – and plenty of new sea creatures.

The month-old kittens ran around the empty aquarium and checked out its many displays, often looking around in wonder or even pawing at the glass as they watched all the fish.

Georgia Aquarium The kittens were fascinated by the brightly-coloured tropical fish.

“They were most fascinated by the diver in our Pacific Barrier Reef window, and by the brightly-coloured tropical fish,” Georgia Aquarium spokesperson Hannah Hardwick told Insider.

Georgia Aquarium The adorable kitties were also intrigued by one of the aquarium’s divers.

Hardwick said the aquarium staff had so much fun with Atlanta Humane Society’s foster puppies that they decided to team up again with the animal protection organisation.

“This time they brought kittens, and we couldn’t have been more smitten!” she added. “We wanted to continue providing cute content to brighten people’s day, as well as showcase the aquarium and the great work Atlanta Humane Society does.”

“We hope that everyone enjoys the adorable play day as much as we did.”

Georgia Aquarium One of the kittens watched the jellyfish intently.

Georgia Aquarium later posted a video of Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin’s day on Twitter, where it racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

The purrr-fect pick-me-up for your day: kittens at the Aquarium ???? @AtlantaHumane is back by popular demand and this time brought five fuzzy felines to meet our tropical fish ???? pic.twitter.com/zPZ1XDTAv1 — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) April 6, 2020

The aquarium is a great place to engage and stimulate kittens, Hardwick told Insider.

Georgia Aquarium The aquarium is a great way to keep the kittens engaged and stimulated.

“By introducing the kittens to a new space, they are able to learn and explore,” she added. “Atlanta Humane Society is committed to providing care to their animals, and the same goes for us at Georgia Aquarium. We love to work with like-minded organisations that care and understand the commitment to animals.”

The kittens’ visit comes weeks after two adorable puppies named Carmel and Odie got to visit the aquarium.

Georgia Aquarium Carmel and Odie are 8-week-old foster puppies.

The foster puppies – who are siblings – met the likes of whale sharks and manta rays as they explored all the aquarium has to offer.

They also ran through Georgia Aquarium’s underwater tunnel and played in front of its Ocean Voyager gallery window.

Georgia Aquarium The adorable pups got to meet plenty of beautiful animals.

After a busy day, the tired puppies took a nap right by their new fish friends.

Georgia Aquarium After a long day, Carmel and Odie took a nap by their new fish friends.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Humane Society is only doing limited adoptions.

Carmel and Odie will go up for adoption once the organisation can fully reopen again. Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin are currently in a “loving foster home,” Hardwick added.

Georgia Aquarium has been closed to the public since March 14. Hardwick told Insider that staff members are still caring for all the animals, making sure “they receive uninterrupted care, enrichment, training sessions, and food!”

The aquarium is also keeping connected to the community and giving updates on Twitter about its animals, including a pregnant Beluga whale named Whisper who is due in a few weeks.

See how pregnant beluga Whisper's baby bump has grown in the last few months???? pic.twitter.com/arVBDUuIcz — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 31, 2020

