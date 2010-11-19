Five Former University Of Kansas Employees Charged In Ticket Scandal

Photo: Flickr/Kansas Explorer 3128

Five former University of Kansas employees have been charged for stealing nearly $2 million in tickets to various Kansas games.Former associate athletic director Charlette Blubaugh, and her husband Thomas were charged along with former assistant athletic director Rodney Jones, former associate athletic director Ben Kirtland, and a system analyst, Kassie Liebsch.



It is believed that they made between $3 million and $5 million by taking and giving to friends and other employees to re-sell.

Former athletic director Lew Perkins retired in September, a year earlier than expected, but has not been directly implicated in the scandal.

