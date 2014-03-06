Five Everyday Examples Of People Who Would Fall Foul Of NSW's Anti Ticket-Scalping Laws

NSW parliamentarians will this week decide on a proposal that will give ticketing companies more power over the resale of sporting and entertainment tickets in the state.

The Fair Trading Amendment (Ticket Reselling) bill was introduced by former Fair Trading Minister Anthony Roberts last November to curb ticket scalping.

Under the new rules, tickets with conditions limiting resale must be advertised with a photograph clearly displaying the ticket number, row and seat number, to help prevent fraud.

Event organisers will be able to more easily identified tickets that are resold, and have greater powers to enforce any terms and conditions – including the cancellation of resold tickets – as long as the conditions are clearly displayed.

Put simply, if performers and sporting codes like the NRL will it, the days of offloading unwanted tickets – or tickets for an event that you can’t make because something’s come up – could be at an end.

Here are six every day Australians who could suffer under the new legislation:

Connor Mackenzie, 21

Student, Musician and Bartender. Having bought tickets four months in advance to see his favourite band The Foals perform in Sydney in September 2013, Connor reluctantly passed up his tickets due to a change of the work roster to which he was committed. He sold his tickets to the sold-out show on an online marketplace the night before for the face value of $74.50 each. Natalia Michalishyn, 26

Early Childhood Teacher Natalie was keen to get along to the Katy Perry concert in November 2013, but missed out on the particular seat/section she was after via the primary allocation. She ended up buying tickets in another section, but later found the tickets she was actually after available on an online marketplace. Natalia did the swap by purchasing the tickets she was after on the online marketplace at $30 above face value each, then later selling her original tickets to a colleague for face value. Andrew Duma, 28

Pilot A mad Geelong Cats fan, his father bought Andrew tickets to last year’s AFL Preliminary final where Geelong came up against the eventual premiers Hawthorn. Not able to attend the match as he was on-call at work, Andrew sold his ticket via an online marketplace to the winning bidder and sent the ticket via email. The ticket was bought for slightly over face value at $160. Vikki Navin, 58

Accountant Vikki only wanted front-row tickets to see the Rolling Stones when they toured to Australia in 2003. To secure front row tickets, Vikki was required to purchase a minimum of four tickets to the show but only wanted two. Desperate to secure front-row tickets, Vikki took the risk by purchasing four tickets at top dollar in the hope to on-sell the two unwanted tickets. After weeks of no luck offering tickets to family and friends at face value, Vikki eventually took out a classified advert for the two tickets, which she sold at the purchase price of $500 a ticket. Lee Campbell, 44

Personal Trainer Purchasing off the primary allocation, Lee was restricted to a maximum of three tickets to the recent Bruce Springsteen concert. Wanting four tickets grouped together, Lee went online and found what he was after which he bought. He then re-sold his original tickets for face value, also online.

