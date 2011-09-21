Five European Destinations That Should Not Be Overlooked

We’re not talking about Europe’s most underrated destinations (ones you may never have heard of), but rich and unique cities that are often, and unfortunately, passed over for the ones that get all the glory, like Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, and London. Here are five European cities that tend to be overlooked, but deserve a place on your travel itinerary.

Copenhagen, Denmark: Denmark as a whole is a great destination for getting off the beaten path to experience the rich culture and history of Europe. Copenhagen has an “old world” feel to it, from the cobblestone streets to quaint canals to narrow alleys to large gardens. Tivoli Gardens is a famous Europe amusement park, featuring some of the most notable rides in the world. Of course no visit to Copenhagen is complete without your fair share of beer.

Bruges, Belgium: Bruges is a relatively unknown destination, overshadowed by Brussels. Even after the movie In Bruges, many people probably couldn’t spot it on a world map. However, Bruges features a history and culture that celebrates the best of Europe. Because of its many canals, Bruges has often been referred to as the “Venice of the North.” It’s a romantic city with sidewalk cafes, cobblestone streets and medieval architecture. The city centre is the most notable part of the city, and is a well-known UNESCO World Heritage Site. Be sure to fit in a chocolate tour and gorge on Belgium waffles.

Frankfurt, Germany: While Frankfurt is one of the largest cities in Germany, it often gets overlooked and instead of booking flights to Frankfurt, travellers journey to cities like Munich. Nonetheless, Frankfurt is a European city you don’t want to miss for its different cultures. At one moment you can marvel at the old architecture of the city and a few hours later be enjoying the nightlife of the vibrant metropolitan area. Museumsufer is worth the visit, which is an area of the city that consists of many of Frankfurt’s best museums.

Edinburgh, Scotland: With Ireland to the southwest and so many notable U.K. cities to the south, many people often choose those destinations over Scotland. Edinburgh features a distinctive culture that you see in everything from residential homes to cathedrals to castles. One of the most notable structures being Edinburgh Castle, which is one of the world’s most famous castles, dating back several hundred years.



Amsterdam, The Netherlands: Amsterdam is the wild card on the list. While it’s one of the most well-known cities in Europe, it’s often overlooked, being considered one of the world’s major party destinations. However, a closer look reveals that Amsterdam is full of life and culture, featuring a certain ambiance that you don’t find elsewhere. There’s a certain lightheartedness to the city that you often experience at cafes, parks and while exploring Amsterdam and its residents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.