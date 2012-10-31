Five Directors Disney Should Ask To Make Star Wars Episode 7

Photo: Sony Pictures

Disney just bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion, and it plans to make a new Star Wars by 2015.The best news is that George Lucas will not be that involved in the production of the new movie. That guy hasn’t been good at making movies in a while.



So, who should Disney tap to make the new movie?

Our first choice is Rian Johnson, who made Looper, a surprise sci fi hit that came out this Fall. Looper is dramatic, funny, scary, twisty, and mind-bending – just like the very best Star Wars movie, Episode V, is.

If Rian says no (how dare he!) here are the other directors Disney should approach, IN THIS EXACT ORDER:

Alfonso Cuarón Orozco, who made the best Harry Potter movie – the time travel one, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – and the deeply moving sci-fi movie Children of Men.

Guillermo Del Toro, who showed he knows how to work with creatures in Pan’s Labrynth and adventure stories with Hellboy.

Joss Whedon, who made The Avengers zip along this summer.

Ridley Scott, who made Alien and Prometheus and understands how vast and terrifying space actually is.

