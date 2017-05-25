Five dead in suspected suicide bombings in Jakarta

Indonesian policemen watch over body bags at the site of a suspected suicide bomb on May 25, 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ed Wray/ Getty Images.

Five people are dead after two suspected suicide bombers detonated separate explosions near a bus terminal in East Jakarta on Wednesday night.

Three police officers and the suspected attackers have died.

Another five police officers and five civilians were also injured in the attack.

The explosions occurred a a few minutes apart around 9pm local time at a Trans Jakarta bus stop near the Kampung Melayu terminal.

It was a peak time for people to be traveling through the area with a public holiday falling on Thursday and the holy month of Ramadan beginning on Friday evening.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said he was deeply concerned about the events following the attacks in Manchester and Philippines.

“As you all know that there has been global incidents in Manchester during Ariana Grande’s show, there was an explosion there,” he said.

“Then we also heard that in our neighbouring country, the Philippines, there was an attack from ISIS in Malawi city.

“In my opinion, this incident is related to global attacks and related to some groups that have attacked several places.”

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.

A police bomb squad was investigating.

Based on reports, the two blasts went off five minutes apart at around 9pm local time killing one policeman and injuring four other officers at a parking lot next to the bus terminal. Photo: Ed Wray/ Getty Images.

