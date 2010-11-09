FIVE DAYS LEFT: Enter The "Fix Digg" Contest!

Digg’s new CEO, Amazon vet Matt Williams

Last week, we announced the “Fix Digg” contest. This is your reminder to enter!Please submit your plan by this Friday, Nov. 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Instructions below.



Here’s last week’s post:

Digg‘s new CEO Matt Williams hosted a fancy dinner last night for ad-industry types and a few reporters (including yours truly) at the Bond Street sushi mecca in Manhattan.

One of the things discussed: What to do with Digg?

The social news site has a strong, memorable brand, and lots of potential. But as it has grown up — and shifted from an edgy, tech startup run by punkish Kevin Rose and Jay Adelson, into a more mature, ad-supported media company — Digg has lost much of its buzz and early following.

We assume that Williams has a lot of ideas about how to fix Digg — he wouldn’t have left Amazon if he didn’t. (His first big, public move was to lay off 25 people, more than 1/3 of the company, to cut Digg’s burn rate and give himself a longer runway.) We also assume that Digg founder Kevin Rose will depart sooner than later.

We also know that SAI’s smart readers can be very helpful — as you were last time we had the “Fix Digg’s Miserable Business Contest” two years ago.

So it’s time to do it again. Here’s how it’s going to work:

Construct a plan to fix Digg — a product plan, business plan, or, ideally, both. Assume nothing is sacred except the name. Get as specific as possible, and include traffic and revenue projections, if possible.

Create a slide deck and upload it to one of the presentation-sharing sites like Scribd, Slideshare, etc.

Email a link to [email protected] , with the subject line “Digg contest”. Include your name and contact info, and any explanations of stuff that’s not clear from your submission.

We’ll judge submissions based on their creativity, clarity, and plausibility.

The prize: We’ll post the winner’s plan on SAI, and a few runners-up. And we’ll pass the winner’s plan — and, if you want, your contact info and/or resume — along to Digg CEO Matt Williams.

Start now! The deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET, on Friday, Nov. 12.

