Columbia Frat Brothers Arrested For Dealing LSD, Weed, Ecstasy, And Of Course -- Adderrall

Photo: Wikipedia

Five Columbia students and three “off-campus suppliers” were arrested for their (alleged) involvement in a drug ring that sold their products at frat houses on the campus, MyFoxNY reports.Cops began an undercover operation called, appropriately, “Operation Ivy League” to bust the dealers in July.



From MyFoxNY,

Most of the drug deals went down inside three fraternity residences including Alpha Epsilon Pi, Pi Kappa Alpha and Psi Upsilon, police said.

Inside the frat houses, cops made 31 purchases of drugs including cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and oft-described student study aid, Adderall and LSD to nab the miscreants.

One of the alleged dealers from Manhattan’s East Village is accused of selling cocaine, LSD and DMT to undercover officers on seven occasions and plotting to kidnap and kill a pair of rival cocaine traffickers whom he believed had stolen money from him.

A stash of pills, a bottle of LSD and more than half a pound of marijuana were discovered by police when they raided student dorm rooms on Tuesday. They also found about $2,000 cash.

