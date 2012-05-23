'Anti-Racists' Charged In Mob Attack Against White Supremacists

Top row: Cody Sutherlin, Jason Sutherlin and Dylan Sutherlin. Bottom row: Alex R. Stuck and John S. Tucker — Courtesy of the Chicago Tribune

Five Indiana men have been charged with a slew of felonies for allegedly entering a Chicago-area diner carrying clubs and hammers and attacking a dozen white supremacists.The five men charged belong to the Hoosier Anti-Racist Movement, a subnetwork of the Anti-Racist Action Network, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.



The group lists enemies on its site, including the Ku Klux Klan.

The alleged attack left 10 people injured, several of whom needed staples on their heads, the Tribune reported.

The diners assaulted at the Ashford House Restaurant claimed they belonged to an Illinois European heritage association tied to white supremacist groups White News Now and Stormfront, according to prosecutors, the Tribune reported.

In its recap of Saturday’s incident, White News Now, a white supremacist news network, wrote “a gang that is organised, targeted and beat the crap out of a group of white people having lunch at a restaurant.”

White News Now members claimed it was “open season on white people,” and white people are in “a racial war for their survival.”

Jason W. Sutherlin, 33; Cody L. Sutherlin, 23; Dylan J. Sutherlin, 20; Alex R. Stuck, 22; and John S. Tucker, 26, all of Bloomington, Ind., have been charged with felony counts of mob action, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property, the Tribune reported.

Police believe an additional 13 suspects escaped arrest after the altercation at the Ashford House, the Tribune said.

