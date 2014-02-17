Five Blog Posts And Two Videos Worth Enjoying Over Coffee This Morning

Smush down the grinds in your french press — or hit the blue button on your Keurig.
Then kick back on the couch with your iPad and enjoy these five blog posts and two videos while you slurp some joe.
I did! (hence the exclamation point)
The blog posts:
It seems like Candy Crush Saga might be a blatant ripoff of a game designed by a guy who was trying to build something in honour of his late mother.
A blogger called Kontra argues that Time Warner Cable and Comcast put a lot of thought into designing the look of their merger announcement. Perhaps using the word “evil” a bit too loosely, Kontra writes, “Design works, however evil it may be.”
Even a startup with potentially healthy traction can die because it ran out of money. Here’s how to avoid that fate.
Smartphone apps are pushing way too many notifications, argues Steven Sinofsky. He says: “There’s a general UX principle that is worth considering, which is anytime you push some feature on your customer you really want it to be right (correct, useful, helpful) for him/her 100% of the time. If not, chances are your customer will recall the negatives of the feature far more than the positives.”
Dan Frommer says Secret could get bigger than Instagram, but it might not because of an important weakness. “On Secret, you’re not building your personal brand or any digital relationships — you’re building Secret’s brand, and blowing off some steam. On a short-term basis, for most people, that’s totally fine. But for the long run, it’s not clear whether people will put much effort into Secret once the novelty wears off.”
OK, here are the videos.
The first, which I spotted on Paul Graham’s Twitter feed, is about a 70-year-old body builder. I sent it to my dad.
The second, which I spotted on Fred Wilson’s blog, is from a talk VC Chris Dixon gave about how the best startup ideas are good ideas that look like bad ones.
