Five Biomedical Stocks Ripe For A Takeover

M&A activity has been slowing in the second half of the year. But corporations continue to sit on tons of cash and they need to do something with it.
Jason Mills, Canaccord Genuity’s medical devices analyst, sees room for some consolidation in the biomedical devices sphere.
He handpicked five companies that are prime targets for a takeover.
Why it's attractive:
- leadership position in the surgical atrial fibrillation market
- favourable new product and clinical trial pipeline
- double-digit long-term growth
Source: Canaccord Genuity
Why it's attractive:
- attractive left ventricular assist devices growth in the near and long term
- HTWR should achieve #1 OUS share in H2/11 and #1 worldwide share by 2015
Source: Canaccord Genuity
Why it's attractive:
- the lead management business is worth the stock's current valuation on its own
- high growth (>10%)
- high barriers to entry
- low penetration (<20%E)
Source: Canaccord Genuity
Why it's attractive:
- favourable revenue growth
- improving operating leverage
- well-positioned globally in intra-vascular imaging
- robust product pipeline
Source: Canaccord Genuity
