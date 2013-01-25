Five Big Questions For Michael Dell And Silver Lake

Michael Dell is in talks with private equity firm Silver Lake to take his company, Dell, private.
We spoke with a source familiar with these kinds of deals, and he gave us 5 big question to think about:
- Who’s going to be in charge of Dell now — Michael or Silver Lake or both. What’s the governance and decision making structure after?
- How much cash is Michael going to put in on top of his equity ownership? What does that mean for his % ownership after?
- How is Silver Lake thinking of value here — cash in the bank, value of PC business, value of server business, value of other businesses?
- What role will Microsoft play? What will this mean for other PC vendors? For Intel? For others?
- Will new Dell get more aggressive in pricing, in R&D, in tablets/phones, Android, etc.? Or will it pull back and just get run for cash and get less aggressive?
