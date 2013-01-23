5 Wild International Bars For Study Abroad Students On A Budget

Photo: Party Earth
It’s incredible how fast the value of currency is changing these days; by that we mean it’s incredible how fast that 20 euro bill in your wallet suddenly turns into a couple awkwardly large coins lost somewhere at the bottom of your backpack.While studying abroad may feel like an extended vacation most of the time, one thing is most certainly not luxurious about the experience: your ever-tightening budget.
The good people at Party Earth understand your desire to avoid the inevitable kiss-of-death email from mum with the subject line “stop spending money on alcohol.”
They also understand the importance of spending money on beer, which is why they’ve compiled a list of great student bars throughout Europe that are guaranteed to offer you a cheap drink and a good time.
Although The Roxy boasts ivory chandeliers, chamois barstools, and sleek leather loungers, patrons will most likely be focused on dancing to the venue's retro and pop DJs and surviving the crowd swell of university students. If you get to The Roxy early enough you can enjoy half-priced wine and beer during Happy Hour that runs Monday though Friday. Wednesday is official student night where you will find crowds of rowdy lads and lasses enjoying affordable drinks and socializing shoulder-to-shoulder.
3 Rathbone Place
London W1D 1
The Red Garter is one of the most popular American-style sports bars in Florence where you can undoubtedly find some English speakers to kick back and play some beer pong with, belt out a karaoke session, or rock out to a live band.
Patrons have the options of gathering in the front room to watch sports, or mingling in the back at the standing-room only bar. A two-level room features long picnic tables with a DJ booth and a dance floor that inevitably becomes the main event.
Via de' Benci, 33-35/r
50122 Florence
