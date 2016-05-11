Five Australians have been arrested after trying to take a tinnie to Indonesia to join ISIS

Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images.

Five men have been arrested in Queensland over an alleged plan to take a small boat to Indonesia and join Islamic State.

Police arrested the men yesterday as towed a tinnie towards Cape York, in far north Queensland.

Among the men taken into custody are the notorious Islamic preacher Musa Cerantonio and the brother of another hardline Islamist, Junaid Thorne.

The Australian Federal Police have confirmed five men had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation but gave few details, according to the ABC.

“Five men have been arrested and are currently assisting police with enquiries,” the AFP said.

“This activity is not related to a current or impending threat to the community.

“As this activity remains ongoing, further comment will be provided when it is appropriate to do so.”

Merauke is one of the closest points to Cape York, just 337km away — a shorter trip than it would be to go from Sydney to Port Macquarie.

Here’s a look at the trip on the map.

In 2014 Filipino authorities deported Melbourne-born Cerantonio after he was arrested for travelling as an undocumented foreigner. Read more about that here.

His arrest followed bogus tweets, in which he boasted that he had made it to the Middle East.

Cerantonio had his passport cancelled by the Australian Government in July that year.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.