Five Australian Brands' Terrible Websites From The 1990s

Harvey Norman’s original website from the 90s.

The internet has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the 90s.

Today it has evolved to become faster, slicker, and an indispensable tool to do business around the globe.

And brands are becoming increasingly tech savvy, hiring specialised marketing and data teams to build communities and awareness.

But it hasn’t always been the case.

We used the Wayback Machine, a site which archives old websites, to take a look at what some of Australia’s big brands original websites looked like – they were pretty terrible.

Billabong 1997 Billabong Today Arnott's 1998 Arnott's Today David Jones 1997 David Jones Today Myer 1998 Myer Today Harvey Norman 1997 Harvey Norman Today

