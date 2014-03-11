Five Australian Brands' Terrible Websites From The 1990s

The internet has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the 90s.

Today it has evolved to become faster, slicker, and an indispensable tool to do business around the globe.

And brands are becoming increasingly tech savvy, hiring specialised marketing and data teams to build communities and awareness.

But it hasn’t always been the case.

We used the Wayback Machine, a site which archives old websites, to take a look at what some of Australia’s big brands original websites looked like – they were pretty terrible.

Billabong 1997

Billabong Today

Arnott's 1998

Arnott's Today

David Jones 1997

David Jones Today

Myer 1998

Myer Today

Harvey Norman 1997

Harvey Norman Today

