Five Aussie Restaurants Make World's Top 100 List

Sydney’s Quay made the grade in the Elite 100 restaurants list

The global restaurant awards season has begun, with the World’s 50 Best due later this month, but first to hand out gongs is another magazine, Elite Traveler, with its annual Elite 100 Restaurants, with five Australian places – three in Sydney and two in Melbourne – making the cut.

More impressively, Sydney ranks as the sixth best city in the world for fine dining, just behind London, Paris, New York and Tokyo, with Melbourne close behind.

But then Melbourne will get a big boost in 2015, when the restaurant Elite ranks as the third best in the world, Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, moves to Crown for six months.

Sydney restaurant Marque in Surry Hills, run by Mark Best, topped the Australian contingent, coming in at 35, while hot Melbourne chef Ben Shewry stormed onto the list for the first time at 56, closed followed by Shannon Bennett’s Vue de Monde, high in the Rialto tower.

Sydney’s Tetsuya’s was next at 60, and while it’s featured in the 50 Best for the last few years, Quay made the grade for the first time at 88.

Equally impressive though is expat Australian chef, Brett Graham, who made the top 10 at number 9 with his London restaurant, The Ledbury.

American restaurant Alinea in Chicago topped the American magazine’s list, while Spain’s El Cellar de Can Roca, which tops the 50 Best, came in at number 6.

Here are Elite Top 100’s top 10 restaurants:

1. Alinea, Chicago, US

2. DANIEL, New York, US

3. Fat Duck, Bray, UK

4. Eleven Madison, New York, US

5. Le Bernardin, New York, US

6. El Celler Can Roca, Spain

7. Azurmendi, Spain

8. La Pergola, Rome, Italy

9. The Ledbury, London, UK

10. Osteria Francescana, Italy

You can read all about it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.