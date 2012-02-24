Google's Computerized Glasses Will Make Life More Fun

Shotzoom already has app you can hold up and look through. It’s for the iPhone.

Photo: Golfscope

Google is going to start selling glasses with computers in them, the New York Times’s Nick Bilton has been reporting.The computer “screen” will be graphics layered over the lenses, kind of like a “heads-up display” or “HUD” in a fighter jet.



The computer glasses will run on Android, just like Google phones.

The glasses sound like they are going to be very ugly and dorky to wear.

We’re just going to have to get over it!

If the right kind of third-party applications are built, these things are going to make life more fun, safer, and less expensive.

Here are some apps I’d like to see:

Golf: If I could wear the Google glasses during a round of golf, and they would tell me how far I am from the pin, which club to use at that distance, and read the breaks on the green for me, I’m in.

Driving directions: It’s very dangerous to look down at a phone or any kind of screen to see which way to turn. Voice directions can be confusing and you have to remember them. I’d wear these glasses while driving if they would 1) block the sun 2) help me get where I want to go, safer.

Sight-seeing: Visiting a foreign city, it would be nice to know what I’m looking at without having to look down and consult a guidebook. If Google’s glasses can recognise buildings, art, and neighborhoods and tell me about them, that would be a fun way to walk around. The glasses would have to look normal though. We don’t need to give Parisians another reason to laugh at us.

Games: If Google glasses have really cool graphics, and can make me look up and see Godzilla or aliens or King Kong or zombies invading Manhattan, and give me something fun and visual (and safe) to do about it (reach these checkpoints? Tag these people?) then I am in. They just better not have me running into traffic.

Shopping: It’d be nice to look at a product, have the glasses recognise it, and then have the glasses tell me if I could be getting a better deal elsewhere.

What are some apps you think would be cool? Let us know in the comments below.

