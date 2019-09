Five men have been arrested in London in connection with an alleged plot to attack the Pope on his visit to the UK, according to Sky News.



Sky News is reporting the men are of Algerian decent.

The arrests are not yet affecting the plans for the Pope’s visit, according to Sky News.

More to follow as it breaks…

