Five Actresses Who Failed To Be Julia Roberts

Hollywood hasn’t had a true “leading lady” since Julia Roberts married a cameraman and started raising children in 2002.

“Nobody has stepped into the vacuum,” one producer said in today’s Times.



By leading lady, we mean someone who puts people in movie theatre seats, eating popcorn — guaranteed.

That’s Julia. To wit:

On average, widely-released movies in which she stars gross $71 million.

So far, her films have earned $2.2 billion in total.

They average $17 million on their opening weekends.

At one point her career she went back-to-back-to-back with hits “Notting Hill” ($116 million), “Runaway Bride” ($152 million) and “Erin Brokovich” ($126 million).

Here’s the thing: That Hollywood hasn’t found an actress to take Julia’s mantle is not because there has been a shortage of starlets.

Five actresses — click through to see who — in particular were “the next Julia Roberts” at some point in their careers, but were unable to live up to those expectations at the box office.

All of our data comes from Box Office Mojo.

