FIU's New Basketball Court Looks Like A Beach Towel

Florida International University is a Division I school located just outside of Miami, Fla., and they’ve decided to use the school’s basketball court as a way to promote FIU’s proximity to the local beaches.



The new court can best be described as looking like a towel you can buy in a tourist beach shop. But let’s face it. A beach towel is probably a better promotional tool than an image of the library…

