Citi's Fitzpatrick Sees Gold At $2,400 By Year-End

In an interview with King World News, Tom Fitzpatrick of Citigroup charted the 2005-2007 gold chart and compared it to the 2010-2012 chart. The correlation between the two is strikingly similar, and the next move was a huge jump up.
Photo: King World News
Fitzpatrick claims that if gold clears $1,791 the short-term target would then be between $2,050 and $2,060. After that bump, he “then expects a continuation on gold up to the $2,400 area by the end of the year or beginning of next year.“
Read More at KingWorldNews.com.
