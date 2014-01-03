The 10 Fittest Colleges In America

Peter Jacobs
Virginia Tech CheerleadersAP Photo/Steve Helber

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to get in shape? If you go to one of these colleges, you’re in luck.

Active Times ranked schools based on how they kept students active, promoted athletics, and offered healthy dining options.

“These are schools whose students know that there’s more to mealtime than ramen noodles and Chinese takeout, and who make a point of frequenting the gym just as often as they do the bar,” the Active Times writes.

With a great combination of dominant athletics and delicious food, Virginia Tech is the fittest college in the country, according to the ranking.

You can see the full list here.

#10 Vanderbilt University has an on-campus wellness center designed to help students with their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

#6 Claremont McKenna College offers several outdoor orientation options for incoming freshmen, such as rock climbing in Yosemite National Park.

#5 Whitman College built its first gymnasium 1891, but now is home to a $US10 million fitness center and poll.

#4 Rice University was number one this year on the Princeton Review's quality of life rankings, likely due in part to the school's strong intramural program and great food.

#3 Bowdoin College keeps students fit by offering some of the best and healthiest meals in academia, including local Maine lobster.

#1 Virginia Tech locked up the number one spot on the Active Times' list due to the combination of their nationally competitive athletics and eating options that are both diverse and delicious.

