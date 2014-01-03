The 10 Fittest Colleges In America

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to get in shape? If you go to one of these colleges, you’re in luck.

Active Times ranked schools based on how they kept students active, promoted athletics, and offered healthy dining options.

“These are schools whose students know that there’s more to mealtime than ramen noodles and Chinese takeout, and who make a point of frequenting the gym just as often as they do the bar,” the Active Times writes.

With a great combination of dominant athletics and delicious food, Virginia Tech is the fittest college in the country, according to the ranking.

You can see the full list here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.