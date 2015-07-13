Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten acquired a London startup that lets you try on clothes virtually using the internet

Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten has acquired London startup Fits.me, TechCrunch reports.

Fits.me lets shoppers try on clothes virtually. Anybody interested in an item of clothing can provide details about their age, weight, height, and body type, and then see how it will look on them.

Here’s what it looks like to try out Fits.me embedded on the website of a fashion retailer:

Terms of the acquisition deal weren’t released, but TechCrunch reports that the deal was made several weeks ago. A press release published by Fits.me makes it clear that the company will continue to be run as a standalone business, and retailers will still be able to pay to use the technology. Fits.me says it will “continue to support and grow current and future clients.”

Fits.me didn’t actually start in London, though. It was originally an Estonian startup, and moved its head office to London in 2012. Estonia has been home to many successful startups, including Skype and TransferWise.

